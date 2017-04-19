Advertising

Tennis is a great game, but not everybody finds it super interesting. Like, for example, this amorous couple who were too busy having sex loud to pay attention to a tennis match. Or maybe they were actually really into tennis, and sex was their way of showing it.

The couple wasn't actually at the match, which was between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open in Florida, according to Brobible. No, this couple was somewhere nearby, making love SO LOUD that it actually momentarily interrupted the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVfZJFNYF0s

The tennis players aren't the only ones grunting. You can first hear the sounds of lovemaking at around the :10 mark, causing the announcer to say, "Well, that is the most bizarre situation…I don't know how to put this, folks, but somebody's phone, going off in the stands…and it was an adult video."

The sounds quiet down and the match continues, until around the 1:50 mark, when the announcer says, "I still hear it. It's still going. What is going on?" At that moment, one of the players makes everyone burst into laughter by actually yelling out, "IT CAN'T BE THAT GOOD!" "Nope, that's not a phone," the announcer concludes.

Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

Apparently, it can be that good, or else the couple was just really, really, REALLY into the match. Insert pun about tennis/love here.

