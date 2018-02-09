Shirtless, hot Tongan flag bearer is still hot and shirtless two years later.

The body of Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua became famous in 2016 when Taufatofua carried the Tongan flag at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening ceremony wearing only a Tongan mat, known as a taʻovala. Taufatofua, who competed in the 2016 Olympics in taekwondo, took up cross-country skiing to compete in the winter Olympics.

Taufatofua is only the second Tongan to compete at the winter Olympics. But nobody cares about Taufatofua's athletic feats as much as they do about his oiled-up bod.

Taufatofua once again went shirtless to the opening ceremony. But this time the ceremony took place in below-freezing temperatures.