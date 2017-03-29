Advertising

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese soccer star who also happens to be really, really, ridiculously good-looking.

To honor his career and chiseled cheekbones, his hometown of Funchal, Portugal, recently held a ceremony renaming the town's airport after him, Buzzfeed reports. They also presented a statue in his honor. But don't say "awww!" just yet.

Because here's what the statue looks like:

Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveils the newly-renamed Raoul Moat International Airport pic.twitter.com/QuIx3dNMlV — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) March 29, 2017

What. The. Hell. Is. That. Thing.

The bronze statue has a face, which Cristiano Ronaldo also has. Other than that, I don't see the resemblance. Do you?

Hide yo kids. Hide yo wife.

This looks like a murderous robot with dental issues. Here's another photo of Cristiano Ronaldo to remind you what he actually looks like (purely for journalistic purposes):

It's all about the detail! My new @cr7underwear collection and campaign launches TODAY! www.CR7Underwear.com A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Whoops, an underwear photo! I guess that's all I could find online.

Ronaldo was photographed next to his "likeness" and he looks like he feels the way we all feel when we look at this bronze bust: horrified, amused, confused. It's a roller coaster of emotion.

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust. pic.twitter.com/kBCc7RtoUC — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) March 29, 2017

Twitter is having a field day roasting the statue.

Please don't let Article 50 distract you from the unveiling of the most gloriously awful bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid airport pic.twitter.com/fcyeFjdVUe — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) March 29, 2017

"You got a pic of Ronaldo for this bust?"



"Nah...got 1 of Sloth from Goonies tho?"



"That'll do..." pic.twitter.com/dkBB966Llg — Dan O'Connell (@danocdj) March 29, 2017

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa 🌹 (@keewa) March 29, 2017

The new Ronaldo statue looks very familiar... pic.twitter.com/G77nqxsmq0 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 29, 2017

That new Ronaldo statue is amazing. Incredible likeness. pic.twitter.com/lXLPsfQnvH — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) March 29, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's new statue..



Close enough! 👀 pic.twitter.com/W0DDmnVnE5 — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 29, 2017

New horror movie trope: Ronaldo's bronze face. pic.twitter.com/MKrumgHdLv — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) March 29, 2017

This isn't the first time statue makers have gone off the rails in their depiction of an icon (remember this horrific Lucille Ball statue?).

PITCH: Sitcom in which the Hideous Ronaldo statue and Bonkers Lucy statue are roommates and get in wacky situations pic.twitter.com/3R4sOaCSG8 — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) March 29, 2017

It also isn't the first time a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines. Back in 2014, his hometown erected (tee hee) a statue in his honor that had one very prominent feature on display (hint: it's his penis).

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

I don't see a problem. Do you see a problem? This is a great statue. Twitter

Do statue-makers love or hate this guy? I just can't figure it out.

Here's one more photo of the soccer star IRL, just to refresh your memory:

Perfect for the summer! 👍🏼🔝 @cr7underwear www.CR7Underwear.com A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Oops, another underwear pic! My bad.

