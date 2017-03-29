Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese soccer star who also happens to be really, really, ridiculously good-looking.
To honor his career and chiseled cheekbones, his hometown of Funchal, Portugal, recently held a ceremony renaming the town's airport after him, Buzzfeed reports. They also presented a statue in his honor. But don't say "awww!" just yet.
Because here's what the statue looks like:
What. The. Hell. Is. That. Thing.
The bronze statue has a face, which Cristiano Ronaldo also has. Other than that, I don't see the resemblance. Do you?
This looks like a murderous robot with dental issues. Here's another photo of Cristiano Ronaldo to remind you what he actually looks like (purely for journalistic purposes):
Whoops, an underwear photo! I guess that's all I could find online.
Ronaldo was photographed next to his "likeness" and he looks like he feels the way we all feel when we look at this bronze bust: horrified, amused, confused. It's a roller coaster of emotion.
Twitter is having a field day roasting the statue.
This isn't the first time statue makers have gone off the rails in their depiction of an icon (remember this horrific Lucille Ball statue?).
It also isn't the first time a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines. Back in 2014, his hometown erected (tee hee) a statue in his honor that had one very prominent feature on display (hint: it's his penis).
Do statue-makers love or hate this guy? I just can't figure it out.
Here's one more photo of the soccer star IRL, just to refresh your memory:
Oops, another underwear pic! My bad.