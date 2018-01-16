Will Ferrell interviewed Roger Federer as Ron Burgundy and it was classy as hell.

"Ron Burgundy," a.k.a. Will Ferrell, made a rare public appearance to interview 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the Australian open, and the result was hilarious.

Tennis legend John McEnroe introduced Will Ferrell to the crowd on Tuesday, where Ferrell then channeled his famous Anchorman persona to ask Federer the hard questions, like "are you a witch, or a vampire?" and "have you ever tried wombat meat?"

Check it out:

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?"



Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions... 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

"Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court, would you describe your game as like a silky gazelle?," Ferrell asked.

"Maybe? Maybe not. A gazelle, don’t they get eaten at the end?" Federer answered.

"Not if they’re fast enough," Ferrell responded, as the crowd erupted in laughter.