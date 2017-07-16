Advertising

Spectators at Wimbledon were treated to quite the hilarious sight when a male fan was invited to join the ladies' invitation doubles tennis match after yelling advice to Belgian Grand-Slam champ, Kim Clijsters - but not before putting on a skirt.

According to The Huffington Post, the invitation doubles are a fairly relaxed event, and Clijsters began asking fans in the audience for advice on where she should serve the ball.

The man, who the Irish Independent later identified as Chris Quinn, the captain of a tennis club near Dublin, jokingly shouted "Body serve!" from the stands. (A body serve is when a player hits their ball into their opponent's body.)

That caught Clijsters' attention. "You said body?" she asked Quinn. Clijsters' then pointed to her opponent's spot on the court, laughed, and suggested, "Why don't you go there?" When the stadium applauded, Quinn made his way down to the court.

Unfortunately, Wimbledon has a strict all-white dress code, so Quinn's Green Lantern T-shirt and blue shorts weren't going to cut it. Ever prepared, Clijsters quickly ran to her bag and pulled out an extra skirt, which she helped Quinn put on over his shorts.

For those wondering, Quinn did manage to return Clijsters' serve.

You can watch the hilarious video of their whole exchange below.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

In a truly adorable Twitter exchange on Saturday, Quinn expressed his gratitude to Clijsters for allowing him to join the match.

"Thank you for going easy on me with the serve," he wrote. "You have made me a bigger hero to my 3 daughters who worship you BTW." (Awww!)

Clijsters responded, "You were awesome! Nice meeting you Chris! :-)"

AWWWWW!

