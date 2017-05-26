Advertising

An unknown woman in a red jacket became today's internet hero after going to extreme lengths to stop some hijackers from trying to steal her car. CNN tweeted out the "harrowing" security footage that shows the woman physically climb on top of her car to stop the hijackers from driving it away, and it might be the most badass thing we've seen since Beyoncé's last pregnancy photo.

Watch and behold the ferocity of a woman fighting for the one she loves:

Harrowing security footage shows a woman fighting off car thieves by jumping on the hood of her car https://t.co/cVdhLaGF2b pic.twitter.com/y99t4FvbkY — CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. Some wear red jackets that just look a lot like a cape.

There are, of course, a few mansplainers saying this woman should have handled the situation differently. Because apparently even human Wonder Woman faces criticism from the masses.

Ballsy gal ... I'll give her that!



But it's a car: pile of metal that'll outlive your precious life!



Car's replaceable, not life. — Amos T. Wama (@AmosWama) May 26, 2017

Stunning video, but you buy insurance so you don't have to risk your one life for any car. — Craig Hansen (@craigchansen) May 26, 2017

OK, sirs. Clearly this woman probably has, and knows about, insurance. She made her choice, to put herself at risk to save her car and make one of the fiercest viral videos we've ever seen (and we've seen them all).

Plus, as this woman pointed out, avoiding a call to your insurance company might be worth risking your life for.

Yeah, factor in the inconvenience, stress and hassle. I'd throw myself in front of the car too if it meant avoiding an insurance company. — Lauren Beaumont (@Frost_Giant) May 26, 2017

This woman made another great point:

So many judgmental men. Can't dare congratulate a woman on her strength. Just pick at everything she did "wrong" in their eyes. — Lauren Beaumont (@Frost_Giant) May 26, 2017

So did this woman:

You have no idea what was in that car. Nobody knows what she may have been fighting for. Lay your negative judgment when you have the facts. — Lauren Beaumont (@Frost_Giant) May 26, 2017

Most of Twitter was impressed by her heroism.

She went full beastmode! — ●ℬℯℓℓa✦ℬℯℓℓa●™ (@BayyBeeBella) May 26, 2017

Evidently #WonderWoman isn't just a comic book character. — Dawn Allynn (@DawnAllynn) May 26, 2017

Find someone who loves you the way this woman loves her car. And they will never, ever let you go.

