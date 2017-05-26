An unknown woman in a red jacket became today's internet hero after going to extreme lengths to stop some hijackers from trying to steal her car. CNN tweeted out the "harrowing" security footage that shows the woman physically climb on top of her car to stop the hijackers from driving it away, and it might be the most badass thing we've seen since Beyoncé's last pregnancy photo.
Watch and behold the ferocity of a woman fighting for the one she loves:
NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. Some wear red jackets that just look a lot like a cape.
There are, of course, a few mansplainers saying this woman should have handled the situation differently. Because apparently even human Wonder Woman faces criticism from the masses.
OK, sirs. Clearly this woman probably has, and knows about, insurance. She made her choice, to put herself at risk to save her car and make one of the fiercest viral videos we've ever seen (and we've seen them all).
Plus, as this woman pointed out, avoiding a call to your insurance company might be worth risking your life for.
This woman made another great point:
So did this woman:
Most of Twitter was impressed by her heroism.
Find someone who loves you the way this woman loves her car. And they will never, ever let you go.