Yankees Twitter account throws hilarious shade at the Red Sox Twitter account.

Ah, the good ol' New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry. Truly, it will never die.

Anyway, turns out the rivalry extends way beyond the baseball field and onto Twitter.

Tuesday morning, the Red Sox Twitter account account shared a video of a pretty iconic moment (in Red Sox history, that is) from Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series. 12 years ago to the day, Red Sox player Dave Roberts stole second base from the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth, a move that allowed Boston to win Game 4, and later the remaining three games, clinching the championship. What a comeback!

"Today's basically a holiday..." the Red Sox captioned the video on Twitter.

Whoever runs the Yankees' Twitter account noticed the tweet, and apparently they couldn't resist firing a comeback of their own. The Yankees tweeted the following response: "Ah, work day for us. Game time is 5:08pm, if you're not busy."