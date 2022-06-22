18 people share the craziest rumor from their high school that turned out to be true.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was 'the big rumor' in your high school, did turn out to be true?" people were eager to spill the details of the funniest, weirdest, and spiciest bits of shockingly real gossip that went around the cafeteria and halls. Pass it on: the band teacher and the art teacher are hooking up in the library closet.
Biology teacher was having an affair with the principal. - AnusEinstein
That the school was sending teen girls who got pregnant to the alternative school because they were afraid of an "outbreak" of teen pregnancies. Cliche as f*ck for the 90s, but it was true. One of my friends got pregnant at 14 and they sent her off to the Alt School. They told her it was the only way they could accommodate her special needs and expected absences, otherwise she'd eventually flunk out. - imnotacrazyperson