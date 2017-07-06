Advertising

Sometimes you just want to tell people to go f**k themselves. And that's natural because people are the worst. Unfortunately, we live in a "society" and telling everyone to go f**k themselves is "frowned upon." That's cool though because I found some sweet tees that'll do it for you.

1. For when you don't want to go to their stupid party.

LookHuman

Get it here.

2. For when they're telling you about their job or kids.

lookhuman

Get it here.

3. For when they're "internet famous."

lookhuman

Get it here.

4. For when your date is boring AF.

lookhuman

Get it here.

5. For when they can't stop Instagramming their food.

lookhuman

Get it here.

6. For almost any time.

lookhuman

Get it here.

7. For Saturday, Sunday and sometimes Wednesday mornings.

lookhuman

Get it here.

8. For when you're getting all existential.

lookhuman

Get it here.

9. For when they're bringing nothing but negativity to your life and you don't need that shit.

lookhuman

Get it here.

10. For Mondays.

lookhuman

Get it here.

11. For when you want to be cute about telling them to f**k off.

lookhuman

Get it here.

12. For every family gathering ever.

lookhuman

Get it here.

13. For when they're patting themselves on the back just a little too much.

lookhuman

Get it here.

14. For when they're giving you shit.

lookhuman

Get it here.

15. For when they're not pizza.

lookhuman

Get it here.

16. For when you're not even in the mood to give a fake apology.

lookhuman

Get it here.

17. #For #when #they #do #this #on #every #Instagram #photo.

lokhuman

Get it here.

18. For when they give you unsolicited advice.

lookhuman

Get it here.

19. For when it's time to say goodbye.

lookhuman

Get it here.

