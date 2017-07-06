Advertising
Sometimes you just want to tell people to go f**k themselves. And that's natural because people are the worst. Unfortunately, we live in a "society" and telling everyone to go f**k themselves is "frowned upon." That's cool though because I found some sweet tees that'll do it for you.
1. For when you don't want to go to their stupid party.
2. For when they're telling you about their job or kids.
3. For when they're "internet famous."
Advertising
4. For when your date is boring AF.
5. For when they can't stop Instagramming their food.
6. For almost any time.
7. For Saturday, Sunday and sometimes Wednesday mornings.
8. For when you're getting all existential.
9. For when they're bringing nothing but negativity to your life and you don't need that shit.
10. For Mondays.
Advertising
11. For when you want to be cute about telling them to f**k off.
12. For every family gathering ever.
13. For when they're patting themselves on the back just a little too much.
14. For when they're giving you shit.
15. For when they're not pizza.
16. For when you're not even in the mood to give a fake apology.
17. #For #when #they #do #this #on #every #Instagram #photo.
Advertising
18. For when they give you unsolicited advice.
19. For when it's time to say goodbye.
You may or may not also like:
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.