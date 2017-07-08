Look, I'm not going to tell you to buy any of this stuff, but if you can make it through the entire post without buying anything, you should move to a sanctuary in Tibet because you've got monk-like self-control. Either that or I want you to come mange my savings and personal budget.
1. This swimsuit is designed to make you look like you have a hairy chest.
This thing was actually on Shark Tank, if you can believe it. You can get it from Amazon for $50.
2. This floating ramp lets you prevent little critters from drowning in your pool.
Get it from Amazon for $21.
3. This pirate-leg sharpener is honestly just too good.
More like pencil ShARRRRRRpenr, AMIRITE? Get it from Amazon for $8.
4. This heat-changing mug is able to tell you when your coffee is in desperate need of a refill.
Get it from Amazon for $8.
5. This wall clock is great for anyone who never shows up anywhere on time.
Get it from Amazon for $15.
6. This rolling pin is guaranteed to uniformly flatten your dough so your pizza crust doesn't look like a Picasso.
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in multi-color, and blue).
7. These egg pods kind of look like aliens hatching their young, but they're actually for making perfect poached eggs every time.
Get a set of four for $8.
8. These adorable and affirmation cards are a great way to pick yourself up out of a hole.
Get them (a pack of 50) from Amazon for $12.51.
9. These genuine leather handmade cord organizers. will keep you from having to play the "untangle my earbuds game" six times per day.
Get it from Amazon for $7.
10. This piggy steamer will stop food from splattering all over the inside of your microwave, while also being cute.
Get it from Amazon for $15.
11. These trash panda, I mean, raccoon earrings are pretty dope.
Get them from Amazon for $6.
12. A corn stripper is a great way to eat your corn on the cob without needing to floss for three hours afterwards.
Interesting Review: "Corn stripper might be my favorite type of stripper next to a regular stripper." Get it from Amazon for $14.
13. Snorlax slippers are great for Pokémon fans and any perpetual sleeper looking for a spirit animal to wear around the house.
Get them from ThinkGeek for $29.99.
14. These earrings that perfectly capture your relationship with drinking too much wine.
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
15. This smartphone attachment lets you take better selfies of your dog.
Trust me, your IG friends will thank you. Get it from Firebox for $18.59.
16. These earrings are made to hold your airpods in place while you're exercising, or having sex while listening to music for some reason.
Get them from Fab for $48.
17. These gum magnets are a cute way to leave a note while also making someone temporarily believe you vandalized their property.
Get them from Amazon for $7.41.
18. This "UNT" mug, which I can only assume means University of North Texas.
`Get it from Firebox for $12.
19. These abusive balloons are a great way to deflate a party.
Get them on Firebox for $9.
