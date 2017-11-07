It's apparently now trendy to shave your eyebrows off. Oh, teens.

At this point, it feels like beauty bloggers are just trolling us. Between using food as makeup and designing vagina nails, there's seemingly nothing that Generation Vlogger won't try. The latest? Tiny hearts, shaved directly into your eyebrows.

these trends tho A post shared by memes 👾 (@______teenagers______) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

As Teen Vogue describes, the "eyebrow carving" trend either involves a teeny-tiny stencil and a razor, or some elaborate Photoshopping. We won't be surprised either way.

Even if the look is edited, over 4,000 people have liked the photo on the Instagram account above, which means that at least a few of them are going to be hacking away at their own brows. "You know how much extra grooming your gotta do to do that? And when you don't want it anymore you've have this gross unclean heart on your eyebrow for like a year," wrote one commenter. Another is ready to try it out: "I actually like this one unlike all the others."