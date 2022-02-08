Super Bowl Party foods ranked from worst to best.

The big game is this weekend, and you know what that means. There's food, commercials, and apparently some football too. To make your party everything it needs to be and more, I've ranked all of the most popular Super Bowl foods from worst to best.

Let's see if you agree!

10. Fruit

Fruit is absolutely without a doubt the worst friggin' thing you could bring to a Super Bowl party. I get that fruit is good and full of vitamins, or whatever. It's also a healthy alternative to cookies, brownies, and other sweet temptations that people serve at Super Bowl parties, but that's just it, this is a Super Bowl Party. Calories are Monday's problem. Shove a football-shaped Rice Crispy Treat in your mouth and shut the hell up about health.

9. "Gotcha" Foods

These are very popular right now, so I'm probably going to get some hate, but please, do NOT trick me into eating a vegetable at your Super Bowl party. I am not your unruly toddler who needs her nutrients. Do not manipulate me into eating your cauliflower chicken nuggets. I don't want to be told I can't taste the difference. If I want a vegetable (I don't) I will grab a piece of celery off the wings platter. Seriously, if I want to be tricked I'll get back to my ex-boyfriend. Some of us have waited all year to ignore a football game and drunk eat greasy trash food, so just don't.