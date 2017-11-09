45 tiny tattoos that are tasteful and edgy at the same time.

Nov 09, 2017@7:17 PM
Getting a tattoo is a big commitment for some people.

Getting a tattoo is a big commitment for some people. I mean, it's understandable that many people feel the need to think about what they're going to get painted on their skin as tattoos stay with you for life. But, there are some tattoos that are perfectly sized where you can hide them whenever you desire. Let's face it – while some of us appreciate tattoos for all their beauty and glory, there are still those old school folks that with judge people based on their ink. While I'm a huge fan of tattoos and house five on my body, others still look at me in strapless dresses at weddings and judge me for the words branded on my left shoulder blade. But, hey, f*ck them right?

1.

A little Gladiola on the beautiful @chiefilomeno today #tattoos #tinytattoos

A post shared by Wiji Lacsamana (@curiouswiji) on

2.

Tattoos....where & what next mine are #shite #tinytattoos #chicken #justdoit 🙄

A post shared by Maggie Walker (@maggie3166) on

3.

Kiss me hard before you go summertime sadness #stickandpoke

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

4.

5.

6.

Kiss me hard before you go summertime sadness #stickandpoke

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

7.

8.

You can let them ride off to the sunset, I'm a sunrise #stickandpoke

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

9.

10.

11.

🌹 #rosetattoo #tinytattoo #tinytattoos #tinytat #smalltattoos #blackrosetattoo #blackrose #tattoo #smallrosetattoo

A post shared by Gabrielito (@gabrielitoarocha) on

12.

13.

And I'm gonna hurry just, just as slow as I can #stickandpoke

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

#smalltattoos

A post shared by Fernando Gutierres Fernando (@fernandohardlifeink) on

24.

Ain't I rough enough #stickandpoke #friendshiptattoos

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

25.

26.

Осталась парочка мест в Москве🌺

A post shared by МОСКВА 1-14 ноября✨ (@irchey) on

27.

28.

29.

🌿 for my little microblading hands

A post shared by Seattle/Bellevue Microlading (@jhcosmetictattoo) on

30.

El mar 🌊

A post shared by Marilo | tattooart | Gerona (@mariloillustration) on

31.

[pray] thanks @mikestattooptbo for taking my tat virginity its roughly the size of a nickel 😊

A post shared by Carling (@carlinglingling) on

32.

33.

#tattoo #tatt #smalltattoo #smalltattoos #tiny #tinytattoo #blossoms #blossomtattoo #micro #microtattoo #simpletattoo

A post shared by Dennis Schrage (@dennis_schrage__skin_fx) on

34.

35.

Keep these coming y’all 🤙🏽 #4VTATTOO

A post shared by Carlos Delgado (@4five) on

36.

bb benji🐶 #corgitattoo

A post shared by ᴢᴇᴋᴇ ʏɪᴘ (@zeke_chronicink) on

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

📣 Novidades .. Técnica de Microtattoo ❤ #espaçojanes#microtattoo#tatuagem#dermografo#tattodelicadas#traçofino

A post shared by Espaço Janes - Estética 💆 (@espacojanes) on

42.

micro hummingbird #tattoo #micro #microtattoo #hummingbird #hummingbirdtattoo #birdtattoo #smalltattoo

A post shared by tattoo artist 🌿 Warsaw, Poland (@mongotattoo) on

43.

44.

45.

I cost more than you earn #stickandpoke #healingtattoo

A post shared by Rosa Bluestone Perr (@bluestonebabe) on

Sources: PizzaBottle
