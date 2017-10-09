Advertising

A professional tattoo artist from India is begging you not to get an eye tattoo unless you work with a known expert and understand all the risks completely—and I for one am not going to argue with him.

The artist, who goes by Karan in life and @Tattoographer on Instagram, talked the Hindustan Times through the procedure, which he had done by an expert in New York City.

"The ink is injected inside the sclera membrane, which is very thin and next to invisible to [the] naked eye at certain spots in particular angles," he explained. "The level of penetration [has to be] extremely precise because it's dangerous if over or underdone."

If you're getting interested, here's the kicker: "It's like multiple burning syringes being inserted in your eyes." Now, is it like that? Or is it exactly that? He also added that "tear drops fall on their own for a week" after the procedure, and that the specialist warned him how risky the operation would be:

"If the needle is inside the eye and you move your eyeballs," they told him, "the sclera membrane will tear and the eye can be gone forever."

Here's Karan talking a little more about the operation:

According to USA Today, a spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology "would strongly recommend against" getting any sort of eye tattoo. That's due the whole you-might-lose-your-eye thing. Doctors, you know?

In the above video, Karan talks about a Canadian model named Catt Gallinger, who gave the world a collective cringe when she shared horribly painful photos of herself crying purple tears after an attempt to tattoo her eyeball went wrong:

~*PLEASE SHARE THIS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE*~ -Sclera Tattoo- (Whites of the eye tattoo) For everyone... Posted by Catt Gallinger on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

That's not even the worst case scenario, apparently, since Gallinger did not immediately lose her vision completely. Meanwhile, here are Karan's eyes—the supposed best case scenario:

Worth it?

