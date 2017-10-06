Advertising

"I'm sorry, the old AIM can't come to the phone right now"

"Why?"

"Oh, 'cause it's dead!"

We're very sorry to report that AIM, formerly known as AOL Instant Messenger, and more formerly (yet rarely) known as America Online Instant Messenger, will be shut down on December 15. The news was announced in a blog post Friday morning.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

In the blog post, Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath (the parent company of AOL and Yahoo), explains why AIM is being discontinued: "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."

AIM was the original instant messenger, and the precursor to modern messaging platforms including Facebook Messenger, Gchat, and more. AIM encouraged us to have cool convos like, "sup?" "nmjcacu" (translation: "nothing much, just chillin' and chattin', you?"). It allowed us to chat with our crushes, post dope away messages, and flex our creativity (when it came to crafting the perfect screen name, of course).

In honor of all the memz, people have been eulogizing AIM on Twitter.

~*~*dOn't CRy bECausE iT's over, SMiLe bEcaUSe it haPpeNEd*~*~



RIP, AIM. You were the best.https://t.co/94dr74gSv4 pic.twitter.com/SnewaB2reT — Nate (@BarstoolNate) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. honor this somber day by opening a door and shutting it and opening it again and shutting it till your crush pays attention to you — Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM: I will miss putting up passive aggressive away messages about people I hated but didn't want to confront in person. — Jennifer Nicole (@faintestofheart) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. We'll always have A/S/L — Mike (@sweenz104) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. In its honor, I will be responding to all messages today with "nmjcacu" — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 6, 2017

That awkward moment when someone announces the death of something you thought was already long since dead... "RIP AIM" — FreeSpeechAdvocate (@MrsDigger) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. I'll always remember choosing the best emo song lyrics for my away messages and hoping the boys I liked read them pic.twitter.com/ZFoh0zf1wI — Jessica Bishop (@TheJessentials) October 6, 2017

Let us all now please rise, and honor AIM with a moment of static. pic.twitter.com/Otst8mvsBL — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) October 6, 2017

*~*~LiFe'S nOt AbOuT tHe BrEaThS wE tAkE, bUt ThE mOmEnTs ThAt TaKe OuR bReAtH aWaY ~*~* g2g bye.



RIP AIM pic.twitter.com/2MNSzIVeHa — MichaeliaB. (@TheMixedOne24) October 6, 2017

If you still use AIM, you officially have just over two months to entice your crush with ambiguous song lyrics. It's our last chance to make a '90s romance happen in 2017. Godspeed.

