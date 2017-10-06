"I'm sorry, the old AIM can't come to the phone right now"
"Why?"
"Oh, 'cause it's dead!"
We're very sorry to report that AIM, formerly known as AOL Instant Messenger, and more formerly (yet rarely) known as America Online Instant Messenger, will be shut down on December 15. The news was announced in a blog post Friday morning.
In the blog post, Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath (the parent company of AOL and Yahoo), explains why AIM is being discontinued: "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."
AIM was the original instant messenger, and the precursor to modern messaging platforms including Facebook Messenger, Gchat, and more. AIM encouraged us to have cool convos like, "sup?" "nmjcacu" (translation: "nothing much, just chillin' and chattin', you?"). It allowed us to chat with our crushes, post dope away messages, and flex our creativity (when it came to crafting the perfect screen name, of course).
In honor of all the memz, people have been eulogizing AIM on Twitter.
If you still use AIM, you officially have just over two months to entice your crush with ambiguous song lyrics. It's our last chance to make a '90s romance happen in 2017. Godspeed.