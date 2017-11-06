The 'i' glitch on iPhones is ruining lives. Here's how to fix it and stay sane.

If you've sent or received a text message in the past week, odds are you've noticed a rather frustrating glitch. (And if you haven't sent or received a text message in the past week, odds are you've had some really nice alone time that, TBH, I'm a little jealous of.)
The glitch in question happens when someone who's updated their iOS to the latest version types the word "I. For some inexplicable reason, "I" autocorrects to the letter "A" followed by a question mark in a square.
As the glitch became more widespread, more and more people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.
Others used the situation as fodder for some pretty hilarious jokes.
Not to mention, this nonsense has been going on for nearly a week now.
Despite having so much time to fix the glitch, all Apple seems to have done so far is offer a hack to autocorrect the problem away.
The tech giant explained the quick fix on its support page on Monday.
Here’s what you can do to work around the issue until it’s fixed in a future software update:
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
- Tap .
- For Phrase, type an upper-case "I". For Shortcut, type a lower-case "i."
Videos demonstrating similar tricks have emerged on Twitter, as well.
Considering how angry some iPhone users have gotten over this issue, "RT to save a life" sounds about right.