The 'i' glitch on iPhones is ruining lives. Here's how to fix it and stay sane.

If you've sent or received a text message in the past week, odds are you've noticed a rather frustrating glitch. (And if you haven't sent or received a text message in the past week, odds are you've had some really nice alone time that, TBH, I'm a little jealous of.)

The glitch in question happens when someone who's updated their iOS to the latest version types the word "I. For some inexplicable reason, "I" autocorrects to the letter "A" followed by a question mark in a square.

As the glitch became more widespread, more and more people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

THIS STUPID IPHONE GLITCH IS RUINING EVERYTHING UGHHHH I️ JUST WANNA TYPE THE LETTER I️ GODDAMMIT — Sloppy body (@HeyLWood) November 3, 2017

APPLE NEEDS TO FIX THIS FUCKING IPHONE AUTOCORRECT BULLSHIT — Ryan Huffer (@ryanaarontroy_) November 5, 2017

This iPhone glitch has made me realize that I have slight anger management issues — tracy (@realrainpours) November 6, 2017