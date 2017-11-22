15 net neutrality memes to help you understand what it even means.

What is net neutrality, you ask? It's a term that's been going around the 'net a lot these days because it is under threat. Next month, the Federal Communications Commission is voting on whether to repeal rules instated under the Obama administration that protect internet users from surcharges. Without these rules, internet providers (ISPs) won't have to remain neutral: they can introduce additional costs to access certain websites and platforms. For example, an internet provider that has a streaming service could easily decide to incur special charges or slow down internet speed for users who want to visit Netflix, in an effort to push customers to use their proprietary streaming service. Those against net neutrality are purportedly in favor of free market practices.

The one and only Cher does a good job summarizing net neutrality.

Net Neutrality means

Trump can Change The

Internet ‼️It Will Include LESS AMERICANS NOT MORE‼️

Now Comcast,AT&T,Google

Will show you ONLY WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO SEE ‼️SLOWER AND MORE EXPENSIVE AT THEIR WHIM‼️SEE LESS,CHARGED MORE... — Cher (@cher) November 22, 2017

As news of this potential repeal has spread, so too has the internet's reaction in the form of the internet's language: memes. Here are 15 net neutrality memes, many of which involve FCC chairman Ajit Pai's face.

1.

2.