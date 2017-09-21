The matter of ~who's going to pay~ on first dates is often an awkward one–but this 17-year-old just changed the game.
As reported by BuzzFeed, Kittakone Sirisombath Jr., 17, and his girlfriend, Destiny La'nae Irish, went on their first date back in March. He told BuzzFeed that Irish texted him from school that she was hungry, so he picked her up after school and took her for her favorite meal, a burger, at Chili's. (Hot teen date spot.)
However, Sirisombath's wallet was not quite prepared for a meal for two...so he pretended not to be hungry so he could treat Irish to a full plate. "Our first date... told you I wasn't hungry but really ain't have enough money to pay for both of us so I sat and watched you eat," he tweeted, alongside a photo of Irish with a stunning burger and fries.
Since their relationship has been going strong, Sirisombath decided it was time to tell his girlfriend about his kindhearted white lie–while simultaneously doing the same to his Twitter followers. And Irish seems to have found out by reading her boyfriend's tweet, because she sent a kind, honest response.
Damn. That's some true teen love.
Sirisombath's tweets quickly went viral–and people are fawning over his gesture with GIFs.
However, several others are criticizing the pair, arguing that men shouldn't be expected to pay for dates.
But others defended the couple, explaining that every situation is different.
Either way, it worked out for Irish and Sirisombath– they claim to be "happy and full." Awwww.
Plus, it looks like they've shared a few other meals together–where they both got to eat.