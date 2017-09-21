Advertising

The matter of ~who's going to pay~ on first dates is often an awkward one–but this 17-year-old just changed the game.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Kittakone Sirisombath Jr., 17, and his girlfriend, Destiny La'nae Irish, went on their first date back in March. He told BuzzFeed that Irish texted him from school that she was hungry, so he picked her up after school and took her for her favorite meal, a burger, at Chili's. (Hot teen date spot.)

However, Sirisombath's wallet was not quite prepared for a meal for two...so he pretended not to be hungry so he could treat Irish to a full plate. "Our first date... told you I wasn't hungry but really ain't have enough money to pay for both of us so I sat and watched you eat," he tweeted, alongside a photo of Irish with a stunning burger and fries.

OUR FIRST DATE... TOLD YOU I WASNT HUNGRY BUT REALLY AINT HAVE ENOUGH MONEY TO PAY FOR BOTH OF US SO I SAT AND WATCHED YOU EAT pic.twitter.com/7GVpGCvZHC — UNO (@K1ttaTron) September 15, 2017

PULLED OUT MY MONEY UNDER THE TABLE I AINT KNOW WHAT YOU WOULD THINK OF ME — UNO (@K1ttaTron) September 15, 2017

BUT IN ALL HONESTY, ILL DO IT AGAIN FOR YOU — UNO (@K1ttaTron) September 15, 2017

Since their relationship has been going strong, Sirisombath decided it was time to tell his girlfriend about his kindhearted white lie–while simultaneously doing the same to his Twitter followers. And Irish seems to have found out by reading her boyfriend's tweet, because she sent a kind, honest response.

It don't matter. It ain't about the money, we could've went to the store and got some snacks. I would've been straight — Desy🕊 (@playgirlcarti_) September 15, 2017

Damn. That's some true teen love.

Sirisombath's tweets quickly went viral–and people are fawning over his gesture with GIFs.

This is so sad and beautiful😍😍😭 i hope yall both happy and eating good now pic.twitter.com/qYk0tkvqKX — J❣ (@GoldenJ_) September 15, 2017

My lonely ass reading this like: pic.twitter.com/AWyRgxYwep — xoxo 🌹 (@qveenmeagan) September 15, 2017

"But in all honesty, I'll do it again for you" pic.twitter.com/xCDiWGwB7t — Kass (@__mkass) September 16, 2017

However, several others are criticizing the pair, arguing that men shouldn't be expected to pay for dates.

Lol that's the results of not having enough dough and we're expected to pay. — Will (@1ExquisiteSoul) September 16, 2017

Please don't Ever do this for me, I'll pay for myself. https://t.co/dXC1uaqkDk — Mya 👑 (@MyaaMcCall) September 15, 2017

But others defended the couple, explaining that every situation is different.

not always expected to pay, depends on who you're dating, a lot of women wouldn't mind paying for both of you — princesse camcu (@deeplysangster) September 16, 2017

i've paid for expensive dinners before. i don't mind as long as it's not the first date :) many women would do this for their loved ones — Dora Winifred Reed (@bigbrother6111) September 16, 2017

Trst me I knw plnty of Queens that can will & have paid 4 meals.So thats nt a issue or prob.But thm extending 2 pay is afta deep friendships — Will (@1ExquisiteSoul) September 16, 2017

Either way, it worked out for Irish and Sirisombath– they claim to be "happy and full." Awwww.

Plus, it looks like they've shared a few other meals together–where they both got to eat.

SINCE YALL STILL HERE IMA SHOW MY PRINCESS OFF SOME MORE! FINE AS WINE💙 pic.twitter.com/vd3NhtgxY6 — UNO (@K1ttaTron) September 16, 2017

