Advertising

Any true member of Bachelor Nation knows that the best series in the franchise is, hands down, Bachelor in Paradise. The format is a little looser, the contestants have their claws out, and the whole thing takes place on the beach. (Cue lots of shirtless men in puka shell necklaces.)

But according to the Hollywood Reporter, "allegations of misconduct" have shut down filming of the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. The show had begun shooting on location June 3 and is slated to premiere on August 8.

Advertising

Warner Bros. released a statement acknowledging the unexpected turn on Sunday:

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

But what does "allegations of misconduct" mean? It's hard to say, exactly, given that the whole show is about boozy, bad beach behavior.

Even Steve Carbone Reality Steve, the blog devoted to Bachelor spoilers, hasn't yet learned what caused the shutdown. "Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on," he tweeted.

Advertising

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

Carbone reports that the allegations concern two recent-season cast members, DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. THR notes that neither Bachelor in Paradise cast member is pictured in the airport Instagram.

"From what I was told, no one was hurt," said Carbone, presumably thanks to inside sources. "Production had to stop, the show is basically canceled & there's an investigation going on."

Advertising

From what I was told, no one involved was hurt. Production had to stop, the show is basically cancelled & there's an investigation going on. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Amy Kaufman, a writer for the LA Times, is hearing different gossip and it involves, as she put it, a hookup in the pool that turned into "soft core porn":

I just spoke to a source who says he knows why "Bachelor in Paradise" was just cancelled. Here we go: — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Advertising

Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Advertising

My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

I will report more as I have it. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Did this alleged producer know what TV show he or she was working on? "Soft core porn" hookups is basically the entire premise of Bachelor in Paradise.

We presume we'll find out more in coming weeks. But for now, as Chris Harrison would say... this is the most dramatic season yet.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.