Game of Thrones fans rejoiced when Jon Snow and Ygritte got engaged last month, taking GoT from the screen to real life. Kit Harington recently decided to fill fans in on the story of how he proposed to Rose Leslie–and it's pretty dang adorkable.

As reported by The Sun, Harington appeared on British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this week, where he shared the details of his less-than-perfect proposal.

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he said about planning the proposal, as per The Sun. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early."

And no, that's not a euphemism. "Sorry that’s a really bad expression," he added. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load." If you say so, Kit...

Basically, Harington was so in love with Leslie that he couldn't wait one more day, and he just blurted out the big question. Honestly, this makes it even more romantic.

It makes sense that Harrington proposed in the country, because that's where he and Leslie fell in love years ago. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he told L’Uomo Vogue, as per People, back in 2016. "If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

On The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington also joked about how the wedding might affect Game of Thrones' production schedule.

"I rang him up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually,'" Harington said, talking about calling the show's producer. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

We're already eagerly awaiting pics from this wedding–which we assume Ygritte will be in charge of planning, since when it comes to wedding planning, Jon Snow most likely knows nothing.

