Seinfeld loves to brand itself as a "show about nothing." Its narcissistic characters experience pretty mundane lives, but the way they handle these everyday occurrences are endlessly funny. And even though the show aired its final episode 19 years ago, Jason Alexander, the actor who played George Costanza, is still experiencing the same sort of day-to-day hilarity. Case in point? His latest tweet.

Don't know who made these mannequins. But if anyone puts glasses on the one 2nd from the left, there will be a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/hGXk13S8Yt — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 3, 2017

Alexander seems to think the mannequin second from the left is his very own mannequin doppelgänger—a phenomenon that originated on none other than Seinfeld. Twitterer Shaun Flowers quickly noticed life imitating art:

Found it a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/RyItONhMi3 — shawn flowers (@FlowersShawn) August 3, 2017

In the 15th episode of the fifth season of Seinfeld, "The Pie," the gang comes across a mannequin that looks exactly like Elaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Naturally, hilarity ensues... until she finds out the mannequin was actually made by someone she had met, and it was in fact based on her. Creepy.

Seinfeld fans who saw Jason Alexander's tweet sent him a flurry of replies, many of which referenced A+ moments from the sitcom.

Looks like he's attempting to cover his shrinkage. 💦 pic.twitter.com/Usxfo3LSaq — CaliphatęCrushęr👠 (@Caliphate_Crush) August 4, 2017

why are your hands like that? I know you're a hand model and all but come on — Bill Kesil (@BillKesil) August 3, 2017

I love his work pic.twitter.com/8wKOfEafgS — tom espera (@cesarotos) August 3, 2017

And much like how the gang discovers that the Elaine mannequin is a mass-produced item (seriously, so creepy), several fans responded to let Jason Alexander know that they've seen the same mannequin before.

I saw your mannequin in Passau, Germany recently! 😂 pic.twitter.com/npKcygxY77 — Chris (@BraveBudgie) August 4, 2017

Bristol UK Circa 2014 pic.twitter.com/oJR5sIIno0 — ToeKnee (@AntLindsay) August 3, 2017

While others suggested the mannequin actually better resembled someone else: Danny DeVito.

TBH, that's more Danny DeVito than Art Vandelay 😝 — Samuel Koshie (@samkosh) August 4, 2017

@DannyDeVito Frank must of faked his death and Charlie got a mannequin to replace him, poor guy.. — Trundle the Great💬 (@23_guy) August 4, 2017

I dunno it looks more like pic.twitter.com/vZYT9Yhgk4 — Meghan Feeley (@FeeleyMeghan) August 3, 2017

Either way, please enjoy this clip of Elaine confronting Mannequin Elaine from "The Pie."

