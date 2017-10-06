Advertising

After leaving her role at Fox News earlier this year, Megyn Kelly is finally up and running as the host of her own NBC morning show, Megyn Kelly Today. Her first episode aired last Monday, and in just two weeks, she's already made countless headlines for committing a mix of weird, awkward, and offensive blunders on the show. She's angered guests, celebrities, and groups of people with her comments and behavior–and she's done it all while wearing pink!

So, in honor of the show's first two weeks being complete, here are the top six most questionable things to happen on or around Megyn Kelly Today thus far.

1. Her homophobic comments while interviewing the cast of Will & Grace.

A lawyer and "superfan" of the show named Russell Turner was invited on stage to meet the cast, and Kelly asked him: "Is it true that you became a lawyer–and you became gay–because of Will?" This question suggests that being gay is a choice–an ideal that many LGBTQ people don't agree with.

A few moments later Megyn Kelly wrapped things up with Turner by telling him, "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." That's... not... what???

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017

2. Debra Messing's response to the above homophobic comments.

Debra Messing, who was on stage when Megyn Kelly made the above comments, shared that she regretted doing the show.

When a fan asked Messing in an Instagram comment why the Will & Grace cast did Kelly's show, the Will & Grace actress explained: "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

3. When she randomly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery.

Jane Fonda came on Megyn Kelly Today to talk about her new film, Our Souls at Night–but Kelly had another topic of conversation in mind: plastic surgery.

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully, and with strength, and unapologetically," Kelly told Fonda. "You've admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. Why did you say–I read that you said, you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

With perfect comedic timing, Fonda responded: "We really wanna talk about that now?"

4. When her cameraman made an accidental cameo...and cursed live on air!

While interviewing soccer player Carly Lloyd on a live broadcast, one of Megyn Kelly's cameramen accidentally walked into the frame. Instead of silently slinking out of the way, he uttered, "shit!" Oooooooops.

Megyn Kelly's camera man stepped into the frame and then said "shit." pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017

5. When she addressed the media's response to her first week of episodes.

Kelly has evidently been reading the headlines. At the end of her show last Friday, she took a moment to thank the audience and her viewers for the support–but not the media.

"I've just been so delighted at the media response, which has really–no," she told the audience, with a laugh. "But the viewer response has been awesome."

6. When she interrupted Tom Brokaw, who was speaking about gun control.

Legendary journalist Tom Brokaw visited Megyn Kelly Live to appear on a panel, where an audience member asked him a question about gun control. Brokaw gave a detailed answer, and as he started to advise America on how we should handle the issue of gun control, Kelly aggressively interrupted him.

She said the reason she had to cut him off was because she was being wrapped up due to a hard break. Sure, that makes sen–but wait! After giving him that excuse for cutting him off, she took the next few moments to share her own opinion on gun control–which was basically just pointing out both sides of the debate. How was there time for that, but not for Tom Brokaw to finish his sentence?

Here's hoping Megyn Kelly Today's third week of shows brings even more surprises.

