Now that Megyn Kelly is free from Fox News' strong grasp, she's allowed to cover fun, liberal things like the Will & Grace reboot. However, she proved this morning that maybe she isn't quite ready to do that.
While interviewing the cast and creators of the show on the premiere episode of Megyn Kelly Today Monday morning, she let a comment slip that many think was homophobic.
After chatting all things Will & Grace with the gang, a lawyer and "superfan" of the show named Russell Turner was invited on stage to meet them all.
"Is it true that you became a lawyer–and you became gay–because of Will?" Kelly asked Turner with a laugh. He and the audience laughed at this comment, despite her the implication that being gay is a choice, which most members of the LGBTQ community disagree with.
After awarding Turner with a free flight to Los Angeles and free tickets to a taping of the Will & Grace revival, Megyn Kelly made an even weirder comment. "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." Ummm, thanks for your approval, Megyn?
Many people shared their thoughts on Megyn Kelly's off-color comments on Twitter.
Guess you can't take the Fox News out of the girl.
Watch the full segment, below.