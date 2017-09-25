Advertising

Now that Megyn Kelly is free from Fox News' strong grasp, she's allowed to cover fun, liberal things like the Will & Grace reboot. However, she proved this morning that maybe she isn't quite ready to do that.

While interviewing the cast and creators of the show on the premiere episode of Megyn Kelly Today Monday morning, she let a comment slip that many think was homophobic.

After chatting all things Will & Grace with the gang, a lawyer and "superfan" of the show named Russell Turner was invited on stage to meet them all.

"Is it true that you became a lawyer–and you became gay–because of Will?" Kelly asked Turner with a laugh. He and the audience laughed at this comment, despite her the implication that being gay is a choice, which most members of the LGBTQ community disagree with.

Advertising

After awarding Turner with a free flight to Los Angeles and free tickets to a taping of the Will & Grace revival, Megyn Kelly made an even weirder comment. "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." Ummm, thanks for your approval, Megyn?

Many people shared their thoughts on Megyn Kelly's off-color comments on Twitter.

Megyn Kelly is every mom trying waaaaay to hard to "relate" to her gay son but instead just makes it waaaaay worse pic.twitter.com/dh2sSi2kVq — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 25, 2017

Advertising

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017

And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox — Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017

Megyn Kelly has been openly homophobic for years! Do you think we're going to forget? We won't! — Willis Boykins (@BlackAtheistNWA) September 25, 2017

"I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great," Megyn Kelly said to a gay W&G superfan this morning. Really. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 25, 2017

Advertising

Megyn Kelly and the “gay thing” comment was an attempt to connect, which was a microaggression. It’s a teachable moment. Don’t be dicks. — Valdet Selimaj (@rebelbeardblog) September 25, 2017

Guess you can't take the Fox News out of the girl.

Watch the full segment, below.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.