Tesla owner asks for help after she's threatened for posting video of women keying car.

In a post on Reddit where people can ask for legal advice, a woman who lives in Texas is asking for help after her car was keyed and now she's being threatened by the person who committed the crime. Here's her story...

"Texas."

I own a Tesla, which has surround cameras. Apparently this genius didn’t know that. Clear as day, this grown-a*s woman who lived in a different subdivision, walks up to my car, keys it from rear to front, and keeps walking. Her face is perfectly visible in the video.

I went to the police, filed a report, gave them the footage, they charged her with vandalism I believe? Not too sure what the exact charge was.