19 reactions to Elon Musk being named Time's 'Person of the Year.'

Elon Musk — space cowboy, Tesla CEO, and world's richest man — has been named 2021's "Person of the Year" by Time.Elon Musk (@elonmusk) is TIME's 2021 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/8Y5BhIldNs pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh— TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021 The tech billionaire is known for giving the world dogecoin, electric cars, and tweets about his bowel movements. TwitterHe's also known for speaking out against the vaccine mandate, busting unions, and railing against government subsidies. Time's Person of the Year, which is awarded based on "influence," often draws fierce backlash. And this year is certainly no different.Here are some reactions from Twitter to the controversial choice:1.) Twitter2.) Twitter3.)meanwhile elon musk is time’s person of the year https://t.co/Wwsj7OTr0d— shauna (@goldengateblond) December 13, 2021 4.)What sealed it for you? The union busting or this tweet? pic.twitter.com/jsMd4zMr4B— Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) December 13, 2021 5.)Elon Musk was forced to pay $100 million to two former workers for racial discrimination, is being sued by dozens more for the same thing, is also being sued for sexual harassment at Tesla, was found guilty of union-busting by the NLRB, and donated $0 to charity. Good choice. https://t.co/4v6zoa5Qya— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 13, 2021 6.) Twitter7.) Twitter8.)Elon mush would not exist without the government subsidies he can’t stop complaining about. https://t.co/cnzQVB7v07— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2021 9.)Literally almost anyone else would have made a better Person of the Year for TIME magazine than Elon Musk, but imma just pretend that it was Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/2TstFrA0UG— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 13, 2021 10.)Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021 11.) Twitter12.) Twitter13.)Are we really surprised that TIME magazine chose Elon Musk as “Person Of The Year” when they have a history of selecting morally corrupt people. pic.twitter.com/xqZEnorIde— 💎𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓵 𝓢𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼❄️ (@Caramel_Angel7) December 13, 2021 14.) Twitter15.) Twitter16.)No thanks pic.twitter.com/cVhPJw3fD5— First Amendment Girl 🇺🇸 (@LA_LaVilla) December 13, 2021 17.)That's on brand. pic.twitter.com/D4tWVjenTY— Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) December 13, 2021 18.)There. Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/G4Iz1t0p4F— Cyndi (@savannahpeace) December 13, 2021 19.) Twitter