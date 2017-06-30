Advertising

I can't even imagine trying to navigate Tinder as a woman. It's f**ked up enough as a man. Recently our friends at BF asked their community to send them the grossest Tinder messages they'd ever received, and, wow, the results were...just wow.

1.

buzzfeed

2.

buzzfeed

3.

buzzfeed
Advertising

4.

buzzfeed

5.

buzzfeed

6.

buzzfeed

7.

buzzfeed
Advertising

8.

buzzfeed

9.

buzzfeed

10.

buzzfeed

11.

buzzfeed
Advertising

12.

buzzfeed

13.

14.

buzzfeed

15.

buzzfeed
Advertising

16.

buzzfeed

17.

buzzfeed

18.

buzzfeed

19.

buzzfeed
Advertising

20.

buzzfeed

21.

buzzfeed
25 Tinder pickup lines no one would have the balls to say in real life.
Sources: Buzzfeed
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.