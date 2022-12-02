5 news stories from 2022 that you might have missed.

Ah, 2022...what a year...?

If you have no idea what happened in the world while you were doom-scrolling and complaining about your roommate, coworker, or neighbors...there's still time to catch up. Yes, it might seem like the news is an endless torture-cycle of the planet melting, Kanye saying something horrible again, and the Kardashian sisters being West World-style robots of botox and viral skincare routines, but sometimes the news is hilarious. So, if you've been focusing too much on the dread here are some little bits of weird news that might intrigue you.

1. "Gaslighting" is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

While it might seem like nobody has any idea what "gaslighting" means when they accuse all of their exes of it on TikTok, the beauty of words is that their definitions can shift with the culture. Remember when nobody knew the literal definition of "literally?"