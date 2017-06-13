For some, summer means sun, sand and waves. For others, it means Netflix, eating ice cream on the couch and air conditioning. If you fall into the latter category, you probably have a deep, deep love for your A/C unit that those outdoorsy-types simply don't understand.
Walking into an air conditioned building after being out in the sun is better than chocolate. It is better than sex. It is better than getting fed chocolate while having sex (actually, that sounds bad). Basically, it's the best, and if you think I'm over exaggerating, you must be one of those people who like to "lay out" in the summer and own a "sport" sunscreen. Ick.
Here are 11 tweets dedicated to air conditioning, the best invention since wine.