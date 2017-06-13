Advertising

For some, summer means sun, sand and waves. For others, it means Netflix, eating ice cream on the couch and air conditioning. If you fall into the latter category, you probably have a deep, deep love for your A/C unit that those outdoorsy-types simply don't understand.



Walking into an air conditioned building after being out in the sun is better than chocolate. It is better than sex. It is better than getting fed chocolate while having sex (actually, that sounds bad). Basically, it's the best, and if you think I'm over exaggerating, you must be one of those people who like to "lay out" in the summer and own a "sport" sunscreen. Ick.

Here are 11 tweets dedicated to air conditioning, the best invention since wine.

1.

if it's summer and you don't have AC, yet your Grindr profile says you can host... please rethink the damage you are doing to the community — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 13, 2017

2.

There are definitely things more empowering as a single woman but let me just say that carrying and installing an AC by oneself is up there — Samantha Rollins (@SamanthaRollins) June 13, 2017

3.

Emma: If I'm being honest what I'm looking for in a guy is an AC Unit — Kari Cotone (@KariLynnCotone) June 13, 2017

4.

Me, Michael, and Mai are at Chili's and we're siting right under the AC then Michael goes "I guess you can say it's a little...chilly" 😂🙂🙄 — COBEY (@CamatCobey) June 13, 2017

5.

Me: Eh I don't know, I'm not really feeling it.

Him: I have central AC.

Me: pic.twitter.com/UOOzB3lwlw — Kelsey Solywoda (@sodywater) June 13, 2017

6.

When you're not feeling well so you ride the subway for the air conditioning pic.twitter.com/n9MP5JJ8LF — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 16, 2016

7.

used to never believe ppl who complain abt AC at their jobs being too cold bc i thought it was just a subtle way to brag abt being employed — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) June 13, 2017

8.

I installed my own AC unit last night, zipped up my own dress and bought my own dinner so wait why do I need a man? — NYC BLONDE (@NYC_Blonde) June 13, 2017

9.

"Please turn the air conditioning up" is the most confusing sentence in mankind — Jimmy O. Yang (@FunnyAsianDude) June 13, 2017

10.

Get you a man with air conditioning and a puppy. — midwest_beard (@Midwest_beard) June 13, 2017

11.

Tinder, but instead of sex you install my AC and then leave — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) June 13, 2017

