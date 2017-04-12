No, this is not a joke. On Wednesday morning, former presidential hopeful and current Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson got trapped in an elevator while touring an affordable housing complex in Miami.
Eventually, Secretary Carson was freed from the elevator by firefighters.
Of course, getting trapped in a tiny elevator is only funny when it doesn't happen to you and Twitter was quick to make jokes at Secretary Carson's expense. Here are the 12 funniest jokes Twitter came 'up' with that are sure to press Carson's buttons. Okay, I'll stop with the elevator puns now.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.