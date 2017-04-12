Advertising

No, this is not a joke. On Wednesday morning, former presidential hopeful and current Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson got trapped in an elevator while touring an affordable housing complex in Miami.

@HUDgov sec Ben Carson stuck in public housing elevator — Lois Romano (@loisromano) April 12, 2017

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

Eventually, Secretary Carson was freed from the elevator by firefighters.

Firefighters just freed Sec. Ben Carson and his wife from a stuck elevator in #Miami @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/prSioKDyEs — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 12, 2017

Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire pic.twitter.com/tl5UtFUpXU — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) April 12, 2017

Of course, getting trapped in a tiny elevator is only funny when it doesn't happen to you and Twitter was quick to make jokes at Secretary Carson's expense. Here are the 12 funniest jokes Twitter came 'up' with that are sure to press Carson's buttons. Okay, I'll stop with the elevator puns now.

1.

How can you see Ben Carson stuck in a public housing elevator and not believe in a greater being — Jacob Nantz (@JacobNantz) April 12, 2017

2.

What kind of monster frees Ben Carson from an elevator?! — Lord Goomba (@ObscureGent) April 12, 2017

3.

Ben Carson: "I'm stuck!"

(Ten minutes later)

"Press a button, Ben."

(Elevator moves)

Ben Carson: "Its a miracle!" — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) April 12, 2017

4.

Welcome to the hood Ben Carson, where old lady's can't take the elevators and must walk 15 flights of steps when the elevator is not working — Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) April 12, 2017

5.

"BEN: A short teleplay by @JustSchmeltzer"



INT. ELEVATOR - DAY



BEN CARSON pulls the emergency stop and lays down.



CARSON: Nap time!



FIN. — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) April 12, 2017

6.

The people who helped Ben Carson out of that elevator are creating a culture of dependency. Let him pull himself up out of this predicament. — #AbolitionNow (@Delo_Taylor) April 12, 2017

7.

Ben Carson getting stuck in an elevator in the projects is like divine intervention. 😂😭 — Kitty K (@yourfavjewgirl) April 12, 2017

8.

Ben Carson being stuck in an elevator in a public housing building is God reminding us that she always has the last word. — deray mckesson (@deray) April 12, 2017

9.

Ben Carson holding press conference while stuck in public housing building elevator: "PUBLIC HOUSING IS IN GREAT SHAPE. CAN YOU HEAR ME?" — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 12, 2017

10.

When reached for comment about the elevator incident, Ben Carson was trapped in a revolving door. — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 12, 2017

11.

Sean Spicer: Ben Carson is stuck in an elevator

Tillerson: Can't. Napping.

United Airlines: We can remove him from the elevator if you want. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) April 12, 2017

12.

Anxiously refreshing my browser looking for a @SecretaryCarson "Trapped In The Elevator" hip-hopera from @rkelly — Myka Fox (@MykaFox) April 12, 2017

