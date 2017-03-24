Advertising

How much money would you have to make for it feel like you weren't just scraping by? Would about half a million dollars a year do it? Well, think again: The economic geniuses running a website with the highly trustworthy name "Financial Samurai" did the math to prove that a family of four living in Manhattan would barely survive on $500K annually. No, really.

*extremely "scraping by on $500k a year voice"* oh mortimer! it's so hard to get by when it costs $25k to shoot exotic animals each year! pic.twitter.com/fZGuraTQfg — bookmobile bad girl (@rubybrunton) March 24, 2017

I just saw an article talmbout "'scraping by' on 500K/yr" and if you'll excuse me I have some things to throw right now. BRB.🙄🙄🙄 — Trudy (@thetrudz) March 24, 2017

The issue isnt that people think nobody should make 500k. The issue is nobody thinks people who make 500k deserve sympathy for "scraping by" — d j (@DJPaMCMa) March 24, 2017

Read the (horrible) blog post if you must, but also, you can easily get the gist of its (very bad) argument by looking at the chart that appeared with it.

Here’s why a couple earning $500k a year in New York City ends up with nothing besides 401(k) $$https://t.co/8OMOZU8ZSz @pointsnfigures pic.twitter.com/lnXXkClaRm — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) March 24, 2017

Don't gaze at it too long, though—it may very well melt your brain.

I know LITERALLY EVERYBODY has already commented on this but...how TF is saving $40K a year "scraping by" https://t.co/5fEW3qVdot — Elisa Gabbert (@egabbert) March 24, 2017

Median household income in NYC is $50k, and he's talking about people who make 10x that scraping by pic.twitter.com/FQru1bsgNI — 빨갱이 파티 (@DangunsProgeny) March 24, 2017

There is so much going on here pic.twitter.com/029eNASlPw — Rose (@AZMAROBI) March 24, 2017

Yes, $18,000 on three vacations, owning two(!) BMWs in a city where nobody needs a car, nearly ten grand on kids clothes that for some reason doesn't fall under "childcare," an extra $10K to spend on, you know, whatever... where does the hardship end! Won't somebody think of these poor rich people!

The "family that can't get by with $500,000" chart is viral marketing for Full Communism — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) March 24, 2017

Plus, two cars in Manhattan! Forget the cars, I couldn't afford the parking. — Melanie 🇺🇸 (@melaco) March 24, 2017

I spend $60k/yr on vacations. Someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. My family is dying. — Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) March 24, 2017

it's hard to survive on $500,000 when you have a $30,000 wine budget — Existential Dread (@twkovach) March 24, 2017

That $500k budget shows that capitalism encourages you to spend every penny you earn and still think it's not enough. — Robert Boulders (@atbobb) March 24, 2017

Many people compared the absurd breakdown to a classic joke from Weird Twitter's @dril about managing luxury expenses:

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Candles $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying — wint (@dril) September 29, 2013

only thing that would redeem this is if they literally spent 10k on candles — Hillary (0-2) (@Ricky11Slade) March 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/osutein/status/845290009100009476

$18k on candles

$22k on candles

$105k on candles

$10k on candles

Someone who is good at budgeting help, my family is starving. — Fenreliania (@Fenreliania) March 24, 2017

"We're just scraping by with only $7300 after expenses!" Bitch, what's that $10,000 in miscellaneous going for, scented candles? — I Yiff Yarf (@TheNewMeat) March 24, 2017

And at least one critic drew up his own chart for additional context.

Why a couple earning $500,000 a year can still find it hard to get by pic.twitter.com/6s10MTRLfx — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 24, 2017

Still, it's all hypothetical. We'll never truly know how hard it is to live in New York on just $500,000 per year. Unless...

.@Citibank @BankofAmerica @Chase can one of you please give me $500,000 a year



it’s to prove an internet point — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) March 24, 2017

Come on, banks. You owe us one.

