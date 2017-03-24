How much money would you have to make for it feel like you weren't just scraping by? Would about half a million dollars a year do it? Well, think again: The economic geniuses running a website with the highly trustworthy name "Financial Samurai" did the math to prove that a family of four living in Manhattan would barely survive on $500K annually. No, really.
Read the (horrible) blog post if you must, but also, you can easily get the gist of its (very bad) argument by looking at the chart that appeared with it.
Don't gaze at it too long, though—it may very well melt your brain.
Yes, $18,000 on three vacations, owning two(!) BMWs in a city where nobody needs a car, nearly ten grand on kids clothes that for some reason doesn't fall under "childcare," an extra $10K to spend on, you know, whatever... where does the hardship end! Won't somebody think of these poor rich people!
Many people compared the absurd breakdown to a classic joke from Weird Twitter's @dril about managing luxury expenses:
And at least one critic drew up his own chart for additional context.
Still, it's all hypothetical. We'll never truly know how hard it is to live in New York on just $500,000 per year. Unless...
Come on, banks. You owe us one.