The 30 funniest tweets about Doug Jones’ victory.

Well, well, well, the results of Alabama's U.S. Senate special election are certainly special indeed.

Last night, Doug Jones narrowly defeated alleged pedophile Roy Moore, becoming the first Democrat to hold that Senatorial seat in 25 years. Yep, despite an endorsement from President Trump himself, Moore still couldn't secure a victory in the deeply red state. If this is any indication of how midterm elections are going to play out, 2018 is going to be an interesting year.

Of course, Twitter celebrated Jones' victory the only way they know how: with jokes on jokes on jokes on jokes.

Here are the 30 funniest tweets about Doug Jones' upset win over Roy Moore:

1.

Looks like Roy Moore has lost this election but is unwilling to concede. How terrible for something to happen to him without his consent. — erin 🎶gloria🎄 ryan (@morninggloria) December 13, 2017

2.

“I demand a recount!” -Roy Moore asking his girlfriend how many birthdays she’s had. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) December 13, 2017

3.

Is Roy Moore’s horse just bawling it’s eyes out right now like “i fucking TOLD u i didn’t want to go to that thing & u made me & now we look CRAZY & I’m already a fucking HORSE!” — jenny slate (@jennyslate) December 13, 2017

4.