This morning the President of the United States of America started his day by attacking female morning show host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter by talking about her "low I.Q." and her alleged "bloody face-lift."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Wow, sounds like a sh*tty thing for the LEADER OF THE FREE FREAKING WORLD to do, but are we really all that surprised? We had to have seen this coming. At this point, we all know a few things about Donald Trump:

He uses his Twitter account like an angst-ridden 14-year-old with bad grammar. He is incredibly thin-skinned and easily triggered (he went off on Brzezinski after she took jabs at him on her show). His favorite past times include commenting on women's appearances and being all sorts of gross.

Clearly Trump took a break from running the country (into the ground) to try to humiliate and shame a woman for getting plastic surgery (we won't even touch on how ironic this is), but Twitter was not going to take his BS laying down.

Mika Brzezinski, the subject of Trump's vicious attack, had a pretty fire response to the President's tweets:

And before long, everyone was making fun of the President. Sorry, he just makes it too damn easy:

1.

Imagine being the leader of the free world and giving a shit what some morning news show says about you. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) June 29, 2017

2.

please sign my petition to get @disney to make @realDonaldTrump's hall of presidents robot recite his #LowIQMika/#PsychoJoe tweet — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) June 29, 2017

3.

Every time someone says the president is a child or a toddler all I can think of is I've never met a child who's this much of a dick. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) June 29, 2017

4.

"Bleeding badly from a face-lift" pic.twitter.com/0Gl6h5L3cV — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 29, 2017

5.

After Susanna Reid owning Piers Morgan on TV and Mika Brzezinski throwing shade at Trump on Twitter I feel like watching Wonder Woman again. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 29, 2017

6.

So, if we all carefully stab ourselves in the face, we don't have to worry about ever meeting him? — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 29, 2017

7.

imagine having access to all of America's state secrets and classified information yet still spending your time watching Morning Joe — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) June 29, 2017

8.

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

9.

My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun

I have seen roses damasked, red & white

But no roses see I in her cheeks

Bleeding from a facelift — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 29, 2017

10.

If only “Morning Joe” had known when it was promoting Trump in 2015 that this would end with “Mika had a facelift” tweets — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 29, 2017

11.

"Be courteous to all.” -Washington



“With malice toward none.” -Lincoln



“Low-IQ Crazy Mika…was bleeding badly from a facelift.” -Trump — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 29, 2017

12.

PAUL: See the facelift tweet?



MITCH: Yup



PAUL: Do we care?



MITCH: No. He's sign a Medicaid phase out



PAUL: Hail Hydra



MITCH: Hail Hydra — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 29, 2017

13.

"She was bleeding badly from a facelift," prep school parents gossiping, and the President of the goddamn United States — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 29, 2017

14.

"Bleeding Badly From A Facelift" is my least favorite song by Squeeze.



Thank you, that's my version of topical political humor. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) June 29, 2017

15.

republican congressman: president trump's tweet was disgusting. he should be focusing on taking healthcare away from poor people and babies — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) June 29, 2017

16.

Ironically, women's face-lifts are the only thing covered by Trumpcare. — Matt Koff (@mattkoff) June 29, 2017

17.

Starting think that all women need to do to get Trump out of the White House is stage a bleed-in on his front lawn. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 29, 2017

18.

This is the second time our President revealed his deepest fear: women who have blood. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 29, 2017

