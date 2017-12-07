24 hilarious women whose tweets made the world less horrible in 2017.

24 hilarious women whose tweets made the world less horrible in 2017.
April Lavalle
Dec 07, 2017@1:48 PM
Advertising

For the most part, 2017 has totally sucked. Between the insane political climate, the slew of sexual harassment allegations, and Blake Shelton winning People's 'Sexiest Man Alive,' this year has been rough on everyone. But luckily, these women of Twitter made 2017 a little less bleak with their humor and wit. If you don't already, go follow them. You will thank me later.

1. Mitra Jouhari, TV writer, host and comedian.

2. Elizabeth Hackett, screenwriter and redhead.

3. Rae Sanni, writer for Comedy Central's The President Show.

4. Aparna Nancherla, NYC stand up comedian.

5. Marcia Belsky, NYC stand up comedian and podcast host.

6. Ziwe Fumudoh, writer for BET's The Rundown.

Advertising

7. Akilah Hughes, comedian and writer.

8. Karen Kilgariff, host of the 'My Favorite Murder' podcast.

9. Abbi Crutchfield, host of You Can Do Better on TruTV.

10. Actor/alto Natalie Walker.

Advertising

11. Megan Amram, writer for NBC's The Good Place.

12. Maggie Widdoes, NYC improviser.

13. Orli Matlow, comedian and SomeEcards staff writer.

14. Kashana Cauley, writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Advertising

15. Kyrell Grant, screenwriter and freelance writer.

16. Chelsea Davison, writer for The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.​​​​​​

17. Alex Song, NYC comedy writer/performer.

18. Izzy Humair, student and meme aficionado.

Advertising

19. Patti Harrison, Brooklyn-based comedian, actor and writer.

20. Jessie Dean, writer at SomeEcards.

21. Alyssa Limperis, writer/actor/producer for The Scene.

22. Ashley Nicole Black, writer/Correspondent for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Advertising

23. May Wilkerson, comedian and editor at SomeEcards.

24. Ana Bretón, digital producer for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Yes, Twitter is an endless void that we like to scream into, but thanks to these ladies, screaming into an endless void has never been so funny.

BRB, gotta go cry into a pillow now.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc