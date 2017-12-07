24 hilarious women whose tweets made the world less horrible in 2017.

For the most part, 2017 has totally sucked. Between the insane political climate, the slew of sexual harassment allegations, and Blake Shelton winning People's 'Sexiest Man Alive,' this year has been rough on everyone. But luckily, these women of Twitter made 2017 a little less bleak with their humor and wit. If you don't already, go follow them. You will thank me later.

1. Mitra Jouhari, TV writer, host and comedian.

YOUR ASS IS GRASS

YOUR DICK IS STICK

YOUR TITTIES IS KITTIES

YOUR NECK IS DECK

YOUR KNEES IS TREES

YOU ARE NOW A BACKYARD — Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) September 6, 2017

2. Elizabeth Hackett, screenwriter and redhead.

Every tweet that has 280 characters looks like the transcript of a voicemail from someone you'll never call back. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 26, 2017

3. Rae Sanni, writer for Comedy Central's The President Show.

If we've made Rice Krispies Treats, how are there still Rice Krispies. https://t.co/4mMELYxZQp — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) August 16, 2017

4. Aparna Nancherla, NYC stand up comedian.

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 8, 2017

5. Marcia Belsky, NYC stand up comedian and podcast host.

Woman: I cured cancer



Headlines: Meet Our New Girl Crush Who Just "Crushed" Cancer For Good — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) March 20, 2017

6. Ziwe Fumudoh, writer for BET's The Rundown.