In honor of yesterday being 4/20 (a.k.a. stoner Christmas), Jimmy Fallon played a special edition of his usual hashtag game...with a twist.

Fallon asked viewers to tweet their best weed-inspired tunes using the hashtag #420Songs, but instead of simply just reading the funniest responses, Fallon employed the help of country star Brad Paisley to sing them.

Check it out.

If you think the songs are funny sober, just think how funny they would be if you were high.

