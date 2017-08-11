Vacation is supposed to be a time when you can just kickback, relax and shirk all your responsibilities, but it is not uncommon for even the best laid vacay plans to go completely awry.
Jimmy Fallon asked fans to take to Twitter to share their craziest, funniest, and just plain weirdest vacation stories by using the hashtag #MyCrayVacay. They may just inspire you to cancel your trips and plan for a "staycation" instead.
See? All those mistakes you made while on Spring break in college don't seem so bad after all. But some of the most hilarious tweets didn't even make it to air. Here are a few of our favorites:
How long until Donald Trump tweets from his 17-day vacation? Potentially starting a nuclear war is pretty crazy.
Can your craziest vacation story top these?