Advertising

Vacation is supposed to be a time when you can just kickback, relax and shirk all your responsibilities, but it is not uncommon for even the best laid vacay plans to go completely awry.

Jimmy Fallon asked fans to take to Twitter to share their craziest, funniest, and just plain weirdest vacation stories by using the hashtag #MyCrayVacay. They may just inspire you to cancel your trips and plan for a "staycation" instead.

Advertising

See? All those mistakes you made while on Spring break in college don't seem so bad after all. But some of the most hilarious tweets didn't even make it to air. Here are a few of our favorites:

My mom made ham & cheese sandwiches on a road trip. She handed me a slice of bread & said you have to imagine the ham & cheese #MyCrayVacay — Seth Goodtime (@SethGoodtime) August 9, 2017

We got a call from the pet hotel saying our dog had "passed a sock"

My grandpa's response was "oh, I'd been looking for that!" #MyCrayVacay — Josie Wind (@wind_josie) August 9, 2017

At airport security, my electric toothbrush turned on. My grandma began screaming, "It's a bomb!" Almost missed our flight. #MyCrayVacay — Miss Roy (@ThisIsMissRoy) August 9, 2017

Advertising

#MyCrayVacay Driving back from vacation in the dark, got lost, and followed a military convoy into a live fire exercise. — LordOfTheData (@LordOfTheData) August 9, 2017

#MyCrayVacay Private chef let herself in the back door. Woke to the smell of breakfast cooking in the kitchen. She had wrong address. #yum — Lisa Stephens (@LisaWithAph) August 9, 2017

When we arrived at our destination , the bags were gone from the top of the car!#MyCrayVacay — Cactus (@cactusrx) August 9, 2017

How long until Donald Trump tweets from his 17-day vacation? Potentially starting a nuclear war is pretty crazy.

Can your craziest vacation story top these?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.