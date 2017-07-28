Advertising

Technology is awesome, isn't it?

Nowadays, you can pretty much control your entire life from your phone— order food, pay your bills, meet potential future spouses. But with the good comes the bad, which means one is also susceptible to the downsides of technology like auto correct disasters, wasting precious hours playing Candy Crush, and, of course, text fails.

Jimmy Fallon read the funniest hashtag #textfail tweets sent by viewers on The Tonight Show on Thursday. Prepare to feel the secondhand embarrassment:

Advertising

We gotta say, that Alabama rap song is a straight JAM.

Remember, a text fail is only for now, but a screenshot of a text fail is ~forever~.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.