What would you do if you won the lottery? Pay off your loans? Put it toward your mortgage? Donate it to charity? Nah, none of those things are fun and life is too short for practicality, so obviously you'd be spending your newly won fortune on totally ridiculous things that usually only Saudi Princes could afford. Indoor water park and pool full of chocolate pudding, here you come!

Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to tweet what they would do if they won the lottery using the #IfIWonThePowerball hashtag, and read their most outlandish hypothetical purchases on The Tonight Show on Thursday.

And this is why there will never be a shortage of those "the lottery ruined my life" stories.

