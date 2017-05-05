Advertising

Ah, isn't prom night magical?

Nothing says "a night to remember" like a bunch of gussied-up, horny teens awkwardly dancing to bad Top 40 music in overpriced dresses. However, for many, prom night can quickly turn into a nightmare when things go awry.

Indulge in some schadenfreude by watching Jimmy Fallon read viewers' most hilarious #promfail tweets that make what happened in Carrie look like a walk in the freaking park.

The Tonight Show host even shared his own #promfail picture.

My date didn't tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail pic.twitter.com/vnbZqLr6w6 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 3, 2017

Honestly, that's not too embarrassing of a promfail, Jimmy. At least you didn't have to hug yourself in the pictures because you couldn't get a prom date.

Yeah, I would rather get pig's blood dumped on me, thankyouverymuch.

