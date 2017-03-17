On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon asked fans to Tweet him their best dad jokes by using the "MarchDadness" hashtag, and you'll hate yourself for laughing so hard at them. Yes, they are cheesy. Yes, they are lame. But try as you might to resist giggling, you have to admit that some of these are pretty damn funny.
Of course, there were also many dad jokes that never made it to air. If you have a cheesy father-figure in your life, you will know that they have an endless source of material.
If sports aren't your thing but bad jokes are, you can fill out your own "March Dadness" bracket.