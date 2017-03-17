Advertising

On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon asked fans to Tweet him their best dad jokes by using the "MarchDadness" hashtag, and you'll hate yourself for laughing so hard at them. Yes, they are cheesy. Yes, they are lame. But try as you might to resist giggling, you have to admit that some of these are pretty damn funny.

Of course, there were also many dad jokes that never made it to air. If you have a cheesy father-figure in your life, you will know that they have an endless source of material.

Advertising

One time my dad walked up to a Samsung security guard and asked, "Are you guardian of the galaxy? #MarchDadness @jimmyfallon — Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) March 15, 2017

Every time I go to the dentist my dad says 'be true to your teeth and they'll never be false to you!' #MarchDadness — Claudia Riedy (@ClaudiaRiedy) March 15, 2017

One time, his fortune cookie told him to embrace his mistakes. Next thing I know, he leans over and hugs me. #MarchDadness — peyton (@peytonism) March 15, 2017

If sports aren't your thing but bad jokes are, you can fill out your own "March Dadness" bracket.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.