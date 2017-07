Advertising

Hey, are you feeling bad about your crappy love life? Tired of being single? Ready to throw in the towel and just become a nun already? Check out these tweets that viewers of The Tonight Show sent to Jimmy Fallon detailing the worst date they have ever been on. By the end of this video, either the things in your love life won't seem so bad, or you will swear off love forever.

Maybe being single isn't all that bad after all.

What's your worst date story?

