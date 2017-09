Advertising

Jimmy Fallon, lover of hashtags and host of The Tonight Show, asked viewers to tweet their funniest #WhyIQuit stories, and although being unemployed isn't funny, these tweets sure are. Hearing them might just inspire you to quit your own job, but like, don't. You have bills to pay, remember?

So many people quit their jobs for weird and amusing reasons, they couldn't fit them on the show. Here are some of our favorites:

I taught dance, but couldn't do a split. 7 yr old looked at me one day and said "if you can't do a split, why do you work here?" #WhyIQuit — Raine Templeton (@RaineTemp) August 16, 2017

My boss didn't come in on our busiest day. Said he was at a meeting. His email dinged and we saw he just ordered food at home. #whyiquit — Amanda (@AmandaMHudson) August 16, 2017

I realized my new job loading trucks actually paid the same as my old security job, where I'd just sit around watching Netflix #WhyIQuit — Matt Carlyon (@dmcarlyon) August 16, 2017

My boss sent a memo about dirty mugs being left in the sink and ended it, "If I have to revoke food and fridge privileges, I will" #WhyIQuit — Christine Sampson (@cmsampson25) August 16, 2017

I saw two women beat each other with rolls of wrapping paper on Black Friday. That's #WhyIQuit — Tori Loomis (@toriloomis9) August 16, 2017

