On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon read viewer's weirdest secrets on air after they tweeted them to him using the hashtag #MyWeirdSecret. Yeah, things could have really gone off the rails with this one, but thankfully people mostly kept it PG.

Is it just me, or are these hashtag games getting weirdly personal?

Well, now that millions of viewers know these tweeter's weird secrets, I guess they're not quite secrets anymore!

What is your weird secret? Mine is that I would never want all of America to know my weirdest secret.

