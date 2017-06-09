Advertising

As schools let out for the summer, teens are headed off to work those highly undesirable summer jobs that no one over the age of 20 wants. Being a camp councilor, ice cream scooper or life guard may not be the most glamorous gig, but options are limited for the young and unexperienced.

Jimmy Fallon had viewers tweet about their worst summer job, and you will enjoy laughing at their misfortune from within your boring—but air conditioned— office.

Ouch, some of these are pretty damn bad. However, not one of them is worse than Jimmy Fallon's awful beard. WHAT IS GOING ON THERE!?

What...did you really think we wouldn't say anything?

