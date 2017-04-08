Advertising

Every day, women wake up in a world where they just know that some dude is gonna mansplain something to them. It could be politics. It could be the weather. Hell, I'm pretty sure a guy has mansplained brunch at some point.

Yet men, for whatever reason, love to pretend that mansplaining is some cuckoo feminist internet myth. Mansplaining simply isn't real, they mansplain. Well, perhaps if we all tweet some #MansplainedSongs, they'll start to recognize how annoying they can be—even in a casual conversation about music.

Actually, Purple Rain is when red rain and blue rain get mixed together in the atmosphere #MansplainedSongs @KaceyecaK @efoxband — Kat Lap🍕 (@Its_Katka) April 8, 2017

ALL girls are made of material, actually.#MansplainedSongs — Mededitor (@Mededitor) April 8, 2017

It's not really all about that bass, but I don't expect you to know about proper sound equalization.#MansplainedSongs @efoxband @KaceyecaK — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) April 8, 2017

Every breath you take

Every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I'll be correcting you#MansplainedSongs — Andrew Puchniarz (@Auburok) April 8, 2017

In some situations walking 500 miles would not be practical at all#mansplainedsongs pic.twitter.com/sXp6q3lFis — Jason McKinley (@jawesomeberg) April 8, 2017

Annie, are you okay? Are you ok Annie? I'm asking frequently as women often lie about being fine when they aren't. #MansplainedSongs — Slobs Kilalot (@Slobbodany) April 8, 2017

"Who Run the World?" "Well, actually..." #MansplainedSongs — Jen Lynn Anderson (@aJenwithaPen) April 8, 2017

You like him bc he's toxic? Consider seeing a specialist about self esteem issues that plague so many young women today #MansplainedSongs pic.twitter.com/8tzqpSFXEr — Kacey (@KaceyecaK) April 7, 2017

#MansplainedSongs Oooooh we're half way there! Ignore your GPS I know a better way. — Amanda Wyckoff Stone (@amandawstone) April 8, 2017

John, it would be smarter to just leave the bucket with the hole for Liza to fix. Don't say anything! #MansplainedSongs — Karen Strickholm (@KarenSantaFe) April 8, 2017

Technically, it should be "where the bison roam and where the deer and pronghorn play" #MansplainedSongs — Michelle LaRue (@drmichellelarue) April 8, 2017

It is impossible to obtain a kiss from a rose as roses lack a structure capable of muscular contraction to generate a kiss #MansplainedSongs https://t.co/nJjMwSjqxg — Sabah Ibrahim (@reina_sabah) April 8, 2017

ALL boots were made for walking; that's what they ALL do. It really goes without saying. #MansplainedSongs — Tulipsarebest (@Tulipsarebest) April 8, 2017

"All the single ladies–"



"THERE ARE SINGLE MEN TOO" #MansplainedSongs — lynn (@thegalaxys_edge) April 8, 2017

Don't know much about history, Don't know much biology... So let me decide your healthcare options. #MansplainedSongs — SanchaPanza (@DaleShuger) April 8, 2017

Werewolves are in eastern Europe, not London. #MansplainedSongs — Chris Fisher (@YoCtopher) April 8, 2017

If you really are the wind BENEATH her wings, then she's flying upside down.

I would avoid that. #MansplainedSongs — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) April 8, 2017

Even after the working day is done, there are things girls should do before thinking about having fun. #MansplainedSongs — Abraham Jefferson (@Rocket_Revenger) April 8, 2017

You do understand it's impossible to have a hotel where you can check out but never leave? #mansplainedsongs — So-called Tannebaum (@btannebaum) April 8, 2017

They'll never be royals because they're not in the line of succession. #MansplainedSongs — Don Korycansky (@don_korycansky) April 8, 2017

Is there anything mansplaining can't ruin? The great search continues.

