Every day, women wake up in a world where they just know that some dude is gonna mansplain something to them. It could be politics. It could be the weather. Hell, I'm pretty sure a guy has mansplained brunch at some point.
Yet men, for whatever reason, love to pretend that mansplaining is some cuckoo feminist internet myth. Mansplaining simply isn't real, they mansplain. Well, perhaps if we all tweet some #MansplainedSongs, they'll start to recognize how annoying they can be—even in a casual conversation about music.
Is there anything mansplaining can't ruin? The great search continues.