Advertising

Well, another week's come and gone. Let's see, there was the Met Gala, the failed Fyre Festival, Star Wars Day, and oh yeah, this little thing called the AHCA. Here are some tweets (mostly about healthcare), enjoy them while you still can. The government might be coming for your laughter.

1.

The GOP: How will I tell my kid two women love each other?



The rest of us: how will I tell my kid that I can't afford to keep him alive? — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 4, 2017

2.

Guy on the plane threw a fit about sitting next to my Therapy Scorpion — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) May 2, 2017

Advertising

3.

I was not selected during the 2017 NFL Draft. I would appreciate privacy during this difficult time. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) April 30, 2017

4.

Ivanka Trump is a feminist icon in the way that Typhoid Mary was a public health icon. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) May 4, 2017

5.

The dating advice I always get is- be yourself, have fun. WELL, WHICH ONE IS IT?! — Missy Baker (@TheMissyBaker) May 4, 2017

6.

Recap May 4, 2017:



Us: May the fourth be with you haha



Congress: You're all gonna die. We're throwing a party to celebrate your cancer lol — Rob Fee (@robfee) May 5, 2017

Advertising

7.

I'd say it's ok to feel angry and sad and frustrated today but those might be preexisting conditions so better to keep it all bottled up. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) May 4, 2017

8.

Are you there, Andrew Jackson? It's me, Amanda. Can you stop my dad from leaving 10 years ago? — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) May 1, 2017

9.

Michel Foucault with his cat Insanity, Aldous Huxley with his cat Limbo, & Jean-Paul Sartre with his cat Nothing pic.twitter.com/FCGhAliga3 — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 29, 2017

10.

"But you said it wouldn't pass the Senate." pic.twitter.com/Iq56xZgkDS — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) May 4, 2017

Advertising

11.

PRISONER: What are you in for?

ME [doing an incredible number of bicep curls]: I chuckled when the Attorney General said he wasn’t racist — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 3, 2017

12.

So how long until GoFundMe is our nation's leading health care provider? — Lon Harris (@Lons) May 4, 2017

13.

I just walked out of the therapist's office crying as she rubbed my shoulders and yelled "Be brave!" it was like Rocky for the shame-based — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) May 3, 2017

14.

OLD RICH OUT-OF-TOUCH WHITE MAN DISORDER remains untreatable — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 4, 2017

Advertising

15.

ivanka trump is the rachel dolezal of feminism and should be treated as such. — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) May 4, 2017

16.

"Healthcare is not a right!"

"Healthcare is not a right!"

The chant grows louder

A tentacled demon rises from the volcano.

"I AM ARISEN." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 4, 2017

17.

Hey this health plan is no big. If you're sexually assaulted just don't report it so u can get medical insur...oh I see why they want this. — erin whitehead (@girlwithatail) May 4, 2017

18.

"May the 4th be with you. lol"



Ha! Congressman you're hilarious, but what's your vote?



"Oh sorry. One vote to let poor people die, please" — ♡ brian essbe ♡ (@SortaBad) May 4, 2017

Advertising

19.

What kind of a lunatic believes in themselves — Molly (@Molly_Kats) May 3, 2017

20.

You don't get to vote for a President who grabs women by the pussy and then be offended by something a comedian says. Those are the rules. — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) May 3, 2017

21.

All of America is just the Fyre Festival now — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 5, 2017

22.

More importantly, here's the group that decided being a woman is a pre-existing condition. https://t.co/A21Qrmvj1L — stephanie ritter (@stephanieritter) May 4, 2017

Advertising

23.

Today I learned that dentists don't like it if you erotically caress their fingers with your tongue. — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) May 1, 2017

24.

i for one am looking forward to dying in a gutter from the common cold — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) May 4, 2017

25.

Sure, you may no longer qualify for health insurance, but remember, laughter is the best medicine!



Also, laughter is illegal now. — Nick Martucci (@BlunderingIdiom) May 4, 2017

26.

was gonna donate a bunch of shoes to charity now i'm saving them up to throw at house republicans when i see them — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) May 4, 2017

Advertising

27.

It appears that as usual, out of all the people at the museum, I'm the one who appreciates art the most — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) May 3, 2017

28.

You millennials and your obsession with public healthcare. Back in my day we just died — samantha (@sammmmmmmantha) March 8, 2017

29.

As the sun sets on my fields of wheat, the 4 crossfit dudes stealing my tractor tires fade into the horizon. I hate them but I respect them. — Ceej (@ceejoyner) May 5, 2017

30.

Advertising

31.

"You can have health care."

"Good!"

"Unless you've been sick."

"Um."

"Or are sick."

"I don't think that's how—"

"Wait, are you a lady?" — Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) May 4, 2017

32.

Conservatives: Abortion is murder! Every life is precious!



Also conservatives: Fuck your sick baby that's not my problem go get a 3rd job. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 3, 2017

33.

"I dont care if you're about to give birth to the son of God, immaculate conception is considered a pre-existing condition. Try the manger." — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 4, 2017

34.

me reading the list of pre-existing conditions pic.twitter.com/Ka2pHoRXxg — Uncle Dynamite (@UncleDynamite) May 5, 2017

Advertising

35.

Ah, yes, the only thing that can stop you from thinking about your son murdering a dog. https://t.co/lNG91BCTTh — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 5, 2017

36.

HOW COME Y'ALL AIN'T TELL ME HOW GOOD FUNNY GIRL IS LIKE HAVE YOU EVER MET ME? I AM ANGRY AND SHOOK. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 5, 2017

37.

At the very least, you've got to use a smaller font, guys. pic.twitter.com/nlnoymR96h — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 5, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.