White House communications director Mike Dubke is leaving the administration, he said Tuesday, amid speculation about a possible Trump staff shakeup. A final day has not been set. Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, only saying he was resigning "for personal reasons." Here's what Twitter had to say about it.
