Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets of 2017.

As 2017 comes to a close, we are looking back at all the good, bad, and straight-up weird moments from this truly turbulent year. In a time where our country feels so divided, let us remember the tweets that brought us together.

Twitter has released its list of the most retweeted tweets from 2017, and it is a little snapshot of some of the most important and most viral moments of this year.

10.

suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255



1 person ends their life every 40 seconds



will u take the time to retweet this & possibly save one of them? — seth joesph (@sethjoesph) August 28, 2017

9.

Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! pic.twitter.com/bcTT905knP — Sam (@SamMartin_6) August 31, 2017

8.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

7.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

LeBron James' response to Donald Trump saying that the Steph Curry was no longer welcome at the White House went viral.

6.

Rock band Linkin Park tweeted this picture of front man Chester Bennington the day news broke that he had committed suicide.