Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets of 2017.

As 2017 comes to a close, we are looking back at all the good, bad, and straight-up weird moments from this truly turbulent year. In a time where our country feels so divided, let us remember the tweets that brought us together.
Twitter has released its list of the most retweeted tweets from 2017, and it is a little snapshot of some of the most important and most viral moments of this year.
10.
9.
8.
7.
LeBron James' response to Donald Trump saying that the Steph Curry was no longer welcome at the White House went viral.
6.
Rock band Linkin Park tweeted this picture of front man Chester Bennington the day news broke that he had committed suicide.
5.
4.
Grande tweeted this after learning 23 were killed and over 500 were injured at a terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester, England in May.
3.
2.
In addition to being the one of the most retweeted tweets of 2017, the above tweet from Barack Obama was the #1 most liked tweet of the year.
AND NOW, the most retweeted tweet of 2017.....
DRUMROLL PLEASE:
1.
Yep, the most retweeted tweet on Twitter belongs to Carter Wilkerson, a 17-year-old Nevada resident whose pursuit of chicken nuggets brought him viral fame. Nice to see everyone rally behind a common cause— gives us hope.
Former President Barack Obama managed to snag 3/10 slots, but noticeably absent from the list? Twitter-lover-in-chief, Donald Trump.
No one tell him. Please.
However, if it is any consolation, USA Today reports that President Trump was the #1 most tweeted about elected world leader and US elected official.
Let's let him think that's a good thing, okay?