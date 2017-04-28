Advertising

Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to send in their weirdest dentist stories via Twitter using the hashtag #MyWeirdDentist, because apparently, enough people have weird dentists to make a whole hashtag for it?

Check out people's weirdest dentists stories and determine for yourself if it makes you want to go to the dentist more or even less than you already do.

It is good to know that the person who is poking around your mouth with a bunch of sharp objects has such a wonderful sense of humor. Dads and dentists must get their jokes from the same places.

Do these lighthearted jokes suddenly make the dentist less scary? Nah. But hey, you can never have a weird dentist if you never go to the dentist in the first place!

Now go floss or something.

