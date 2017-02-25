Some say that when we drink to excess, we reveal our true selves. If that's accurate, then it goes without saying that we also reveal our inner Uber passenger.
While thousands have deleted the ride-sharing app over concerns that the company broke a taxi strike against President Trump's Muslim travel ban, many more still depend on it to get them home after taking too many tequila shots. What's it really like to ride in an Uber sloshed versus when you're sober? We're glad you asked.
Well, as long as you can remember what you're like on those drunk Uber trips, I guess that's the important thing.