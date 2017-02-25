Advertising

Some say that when we drink to excess, we reveal our true selves. If that's accurate, then it goes without saying that we also reveal our inner Uber passenger.

While thousands have deleted the ride-sharing app over concerns that the company broke a taxi strike against President Trump's Muslim travel ban, many more still depend on it to get them home after taking too many tequila shots. What's it really like to ride in an Uber sloshed versus when you're sober? We're glad you asked.

Sober in an Uber: "I'm so sorry but this small talk is very awkward"



Drunk in an Uber: "YOU TOTALLY HAVE TO COME TO THE WEDDING WITH US" — Kyle Cupples (@CuppleOthoughts) July 10, 2016

Sober in uber: silent, headphones in



Drunk in uber: "Yea I don't really fear death, seems more like an eternal nap which I'm 110% down for" — kel (@kellyeahFR) February 22, 2017

Sober in an Uber "God I hope I don't get kidnapped" Drunk in an Uber "...and that's why Tom I have a hard time opening up in relationships" — Breánna Becker (@BreBecker7130) November 21, 2016

Sober me: *avoids small talk in class*

Drunk me: SO HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN AN UBER DRIVER WHAT ARE UR HOPES AND ASPIRATIONS — Abi (@dirtyrice__) February 15, 2016

Sober me in an uber: "how long have you been driving w uber?" *Convo over* *stares out window*

Meanwhile drunk me be like: pic.twitter.com/BX8SY9Medo — Tiguan_lateen (@HFrobom) February 22, 2017

Sober in an Uber: Please don't talk to me. I don't know you.



Drunk in an Uber: I want to get married one day, but I put up emotional walls — Michael Tiberi (@MichaelJTiberi) June 29, 2016

Me in an Uber sober: *silence*

Me in an Uber drunk: So what's your story? Are you a cat or a dog person? Can we get Taco Bell? — Hannah Phyllis Woods (@free____philly) November 8, 2016

Sober in an uber: please don't talk to me I don't know you

Drunk in an uber: plug in my Aux chord and blast future — Airia (@ItsAiria) November 5, 2016

https://twitter.com/allylfrost/status/708810968722251777

Being sober in an uber really gives you a perspective on how annoying drunk people are — Connor Reichenbach (@conreich) November 13, 2016

Sober in an Uber: How are you? Is it busy? How's your day?

Drunk in an Uber: HOW ARE YOU? IS IT BUSY? HOWS YOUR DAY? — frankie☀️ (@wifeyfrankie) February 25, 2017

sober uber: "Wow the weather is terrible."



drunk uber: ".. and after that I just never really felt the same. I just wanna find that again-" — elizabeth (@lizzysullivan23) February 6, 2017

Sober in an Uber : *stares at phone nonstop

Drunk in a uber: omg you're the best uber ever , you get 5 stars , i fucking love you — Covfefe (@Kingxtra) February 25, 2017

Me at 7pm: "Just get me a single, I don't want to get too drunk tonight"



Me in an Uber at 3am: pic.twitter.com/9HJSqtGCdI — Scouse Bird: Steph B (@ScouseBirdBlogs) February 24, 2017

Sober in an Uber: pls leave me be.



Drunk in an Uber: ...and that's why my uncle isn't allowed at family reunions anymore. — wasabi (@wasabi) February 25, 2017

Sunday funday: me drunk in the backseat of My Uber driver Claudette's car listening the the Christian network. pic.twitter.com/3KeFTOrlVT — Brett McCaw (@brettmccaw) February 20, 2017

Me in an Uber sober: so how long you been driving for Uber?

Me in an Uber drunk: Yo go to da fuckin Wendy's dude *extremely NY accent* — kris lelcaj (@kris_one) February 25, 2017

Sober in uber: Just get me where I need to be! Don't miss any turns not tryna pay extra..

Drunk uber: You got an aux cause..... pic.twitter.com/jMS7sHmhty — Austin Scheder (@A1Scheder) February 25, 2017

Sober me in an Uber: *silence*

Drunk me in an Uber: "omfg bro hand me the aux cord AND YOU'LL NEVER GUESS WHAT HAPPENED TO ME TODAY" — jay Ⓥ (@mrapatheticjay) February 25, 2017

Sober in uber: Let's just get through this without talking.

Drunk in uber: Driver, do you accept me, just as I am - an imperfect being? — MyGloriousManBun (@GloriousManBun) February 25, 2017

The uber driver told me and @ChelRobss he remembers us. Then points at me and says "you are way more sober this time" thanks mr uber driver — Emily Wood (@emilyyy_wood) February 15, 2017

Sober in uber: silence. Drunk in uber: what country are you from? Syria? Oh my gosh it must be amazing! I want to go there within the year! — PoesLilHelper (@poeslilhelper) February 25, 2017

Sober in an Uber: *sits in silence*

Drunk in an Uber: pic.twitter.com/MYBesJTIDz — Sober Vs Drunk Uber (@SoberVDrunkUber) February 25, 2017

Well, as long as you can remember what you're like on those drunk Uber trips, I guess that's the important thing.

