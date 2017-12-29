Trump mocked climate change in a tweet about the freezing weather. He got severely iced.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump continued his long tradition of being a climate change denier by posting this truly insane tweet:
Yes, because it is cold in the eastern United States, the president *actually* believes that climate change is not real. It would also seem that the president is confusing weather, the conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, with climate, how the atmosphere behaves over longer periods of time.
But not to fear—Twitter had absolutely no problem reprimanding Trump for spreading his dangerous and just deeply untrue thoughts on climate:
To most, Trump's latest global warming tweet didn't come as a surprise— if you search the president's twitter account for the words 'global warming' and 'climate change,' you will see over 100 tweets since 2011 on the issue, including this now-infamous one claiming that global warming is a Chinese hoax:
In fact, Trump has long confused weather and climate:
Let this be a lesson to you, Mr. President. If you tweet crazy things about the climate, you are bound to get iced.