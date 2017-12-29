Trump mocked climate change in a tweet about the freezing weather. He got severely iced.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump continued his long tradition of being a climate change denier by posting this truly insane tweet:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Yes, because it is cold in the eastern United States, the president *actually* believes that climate change is not real. It would also seem that the president is confusing weather, the conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, with climate, how the atmosphere behaves over longer periods of time.

But not to fear—Twitter had absolutely no problem reprimanding Trump for spreading his dangerous and just deeply untrue thoughts on climate:

Weather is not climate, dipshit. — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 29, 2017

You are so stupid it is painful. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) December 29, 2017

yeah just cause it’s cold in one place does not invalidate the globe is warming as a whole — Austin Braun ☃️ (@AustinOnSocial) December 29, 2017